SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Parker Giering

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - As the 2020 class runs towards its future, “Senior Spotlight” highlighted Saturday, May 16, a runner from Live Oak on his way to big things.
Parker Giering is a scholar-athlete for the Eagles, lettering in cross country and track and field all four years. He runs the 1600, 3200, and various relays.
A major accomplishment was during his junior year when he broke the five-minute mile mark.
On top of all that stamina, he goes the distance in the classroom as well, finishing with a 4.3 GPA and earning 30 hours of college credit thanks to dominating his AP classes.
Parker is staying close to home, choosing to attend LSU in the fall to major in chemical engineering.
His mom, Melissa, is very proud of him.
