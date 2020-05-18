SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Logan Brown

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - We continued our “Senior Spotlight” in New Roads on Sunday, May 17.
Logan Brown was a senior baseball player for Catholic Point Coupee. He played pitcher and outfielder for the Hornets.
The team’s ace relief pitcher, Brown threw 11.2 innings this season, allowing just three hits while striking out 14.
He was selected to the LHSAA All-Academic Composite team with a 4.0 GPA. He’s headed to LSU to major in chemical engineering.
