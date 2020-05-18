SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Braelen Morgan

Catholic football player and track athlete Braelen Morgan (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | May 18, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 8:33 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The “Senior Spotlight” segment the evening of Saturday, May 16, featured a two-sport athlete from Catholic High.

On the football field, Braelen Morgan won one state championship with the Bears and on the track, he’s been a part of multiple team titles.

He was also recently named to the Indoor Track and Field All-State team as part of the Bears’ 4x200-meter relay group.

In the fall, he’ll be attending Southern University to play football for the Jags and major in mass communications.

