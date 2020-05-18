SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Ava Baudouin

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - We continued highlighting south Louisiana athletes through our “Senior Spotlight” segment to acknowledge and celebrate their hard work because they had their prep careers cut short.
Ava Baudouin from Zachary High School was off to a great start on the tennis court this spring, going undefeated in her first four matches of the season for the Broncos.
She made the LHSAA All-Academic Composite Girl’s Tennis team and finished out her school year with a 4.38 GPA. She will be attending Louisiana Tech in the fall and plans to major in kinesiology to pursue a career in physical therapy.
