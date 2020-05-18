Neighbors Federal Credit Union hosting 5th annual ‘May We Pay Your Mortgage’ contest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Neighbors Federal Credit Union (FCU) is hosting its fifth annual “May We Pay Your Mortgage” contest. The winner will have one month of their mortgage paid by Neighbors FCU.
Membership to Neighbors FCU is not required for the contest. Anyone with a mortgage in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes can enter the contest.
“We are delighted to provide a bit of relief for a lucky winner during these uncertain times,” Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said. “This contest is always a fun way to engage with our community through social media while raising awareness for our full suite mortgage services we provide.”
The deadline to enter the contest is 12 p.m. May 31. Click here for information on how to enter the contest.
The winner of the contest will be announced before July 31.
