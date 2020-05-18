LSU’s PPE operation PMAC creates 20,000 gowns in 30 days

LSU used the PMAC to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic between April and May 2020. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | May 18, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 11:03 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say the university’s effort to use the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) as a facility to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) has ended after being a huge success.

LSU employees from a variety of departments had been working to make PPE for medical personnel on the front lines of the pandemic.

Officials said in a tweet Saturday, May 16 LSU employees had created 20,000 protective gowns in just 30 days.

Employees began manufacturing PPE in the PMAC April 13. LSU officials say the operation ended May 16.

