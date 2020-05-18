LSU’s PPE operation PMAC creates 20,000 gowns in 30 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say the university’s effort to use the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) as a facility to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) has ended after being a huge success.
LSU employees from a variety of departments had been working to make PPE for medical personnel on the front lines of the pandemic.
Officials said in a tweet Saturday, May 16 LSU employees had created 20,000 protective gowns in just 30 days.
Employees began manufacturing PPE in the PMAC April 13. LSU officials say the operation ended May 16.
