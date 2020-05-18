La. congressman announces $58M+ for fisheries suffering from ’19 opening of Bonnet Carré Spillway

“After waiting an entire year, we finally have a chance to right some of the wrongs caused by last year’s high river event. South Louisianans know the disaster process all too well and for years they have been victimized by cumbersome bureaucracy. I appreciate the Department of Commerce allocating the majority of these disaster funds to Louisiana’s commercial, recreational/charter, processors and other stakeholders and urge the agency to expedite this process as much as possible to provide relief to our fishing industry,” Graves said.