FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns to the forecast Tues.; low-end threat for severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB region enjoyed sunshine and blue skies Monday that delivered a welcomed dry-out.
Skies will stay mainly clear through Monday evening, Monday night, and into Tuesday morning with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 60s for metro Baton Rouge. Tuesday will be mainly clear through the morning, with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. The afternoon will become breezy at times, and while the vast majority of WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry through the day, we can’t rule out a couple of showers and even a rumble of thunder. In fact, the NWS Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the WAFB region under a low-end threat (Marginal Risk) for severe storms. So let’s set Tuesday afternoon and early evening rain chances at 10% to 20%, but stay vigilant Tuesday with regard to the possible development of a rogue strong storm or two.
Scattered showers and isolated t-storms return to the WAFB forecast Wednesday, but severe weather does not appear to be a serious concern. It will be a muggy morning start in the upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the low 80s Wednesday afternoon and rain chances running at 40% to 50% through the afternoon and early evening.
We dry out a bit Thursday with only isolated afternoon rains and highs climbing into the upper 80s.
Unfortunately, the latest First Alert Forecast includes scattered to likely rains beginning Friday and continuing through the entire Memorial Day weekend. These are not expected to be all-day rains and will be focused during the afternoons and early evenings, but given the holiday, it’s something to prepare for while making weekend plans.
The 10-day extended outlook maintains scattered to likely rains from Tuesday through Thursday (May 26 through 28).
Tropical Storm Arthur has sideswiped the Carolina Outer Banks and is now moving away from the U.S. East Cast towards open water. While Arthur is expected to lose its tropical characteristics over the next 12 to 18 hours, there’s some potential the non-tropical system may remain intact and impact Bermuda later this week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.