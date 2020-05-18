FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns to the forecast Tues.; low-end threat for severe weather

Skies will stay mainly clear through Monday evening, Monday night, and into Tuesday morning with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 60s for metro Baton Rouge. Tuesday will be mainly clear through the morning, with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. The afternoon will become breezy at times, and while the vast majority of WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry through the day, we can’t rule out a couple of showers and even a rumble of thunder. In fact, the NWS Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the WAFB region under a low-end threat (Marginal Risk) for severe storms. So let’s set Tuesday afternoon and early evening rain chances at 10% to 20%, but stay vigilant Tuesday with regard to the possible development of a rogue strong storm or two.