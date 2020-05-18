FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, dry Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Out-the door-on this Monday morning, very little wet weather remaining on Fit’s Alert Doppler radar and temperatures a bit on the steamy side, starting out in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s.
We’re looking forward to clearing skies throughout the morning – mostly sunny this afternoon with light northwest winds and a daytime high of 83°.
Overnight, expect clear skies and a seasonally mild low of 64°.
Tuesday Skies will be partly cloudy and we’ll add a few isolated showers/storms to the afternoon forecast. High temperatures Tuesday in the mid 80°s!
