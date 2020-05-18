EBRCOA announces Phase 1 reopening of senior centers, meal sites

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, May 18, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) announced that effective Wednesday, May 20, 14 senior centers and meal sites will reopen for drive-thru meal pickup and congregate hot meals.
Hot meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seniors should use the center closest to their home.
Participating senior centers include:
- Antioch
- Highland Road
- Florida Boulevard
- Leo S. Butler
- Charles R. Kelly
- Central
- Jewel J. Newman
- Dumas House
- Chaneyville
- Perkins Road
- Baker
Participating meal sites incude:
- Turner Plaza
- Catholic Presbyterian
- Sharlo Terrace
- Bishop Ott
Some operations will remain suspended at this time, including visitation at Dumas House, respite and homemaker services, and services from the Lotus Transportation Department. These services will resume at a later date, EBRCOA officials say.
Normal activities at senior centers will not resume until Phase 3 of reopening.
“We will resume services in a responsible manner in order to protect our valued staff and the most susceptible segment of the community – our seniors. We are excited to move into phase one and look forward to seeing our seniors. We’ve missed everyone!” said Tasha Clark-Amar, CEO of EBRCOA.
For more information, call the EBRCOA at 225-923-8000, or click here.
