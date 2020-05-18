EBR announces tentative schedule for modified in-person high school graduation ceremonies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) announced it will hold modified in-person ceremonies for 2020 graduating seniors.
TENTATIVE SCHEDULE
Arlington Preparatory Academy - June 5, 2020
Baton Rouge Magnet High School - June 2, 2020
Belaire Magnet High School - June 4, 2020
Broadmoor Senior High School - May 29, 2020
Glen Oaks Magnet High School - June 11, 2020
Istrouma High School - June 6, 2020
Lee Magnet High School - May 28, 2020
McKinley High School - June 9, 2020
Northdale Superintendent’s Academy & EBR Virtual Academy - June 12, 2020
Northeast High School - May 28, 2020
Scotlandville Magnet High School - June 11, 2020
Tara High School - June 9, 2020
Woodlawn High School - May 28, 2020
Officials said the ceremonies will follow the governor’s Phase 1 reopening guidance. They added facility capacity will be limited to 25%, which could mean fewer tickets per family. Personal protective equipment will be mandatory and must be worn at all times. They did not state whether that meant masks and gloves or just masks. All attendees will also have their temperature taken.
According to EBRPSS, all graduation activities could be subject to change if further health risks emerge.
Officials noted attendance for graduates is optional and EBRPSS is working to provide video recordings and/or a video live stream for those that cannot be present.
“EBRPSS High School principals have worked tirelessly, exploring all available possibilities, to recognize this momentous rite of passage,” officials stated in a written release.
The principals at high schools in the parish will pass on all additional details in the next few days.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.