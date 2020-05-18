COVID-19 cases at La. nursing homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health is tracking the numbers of coronavirus cases in nursing homes and other adult residential care facilities statewide.
There are:
- 526 total cases of COVID-19
- 65 deaths
- 86 facilities with at least one case
LDH said cases have been reported by 197 nursing homes and 77 other adult residential facilities.
Click here to visit the new Nursing Home Flow section of the LDH’s website for a complete list of facilities and cases.
