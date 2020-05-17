Teen killed, woman injured in Donaldsonville shooting

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Karianna Harris, 18, died from gunshot injures after being found in the area of D’Ville Village in Donaldsonville late Saturday, May 16.
Courtney Allen, 25, was also found at the scene suffering from gunshot injuries. Allen was treated at a hospital and later released.
Investigators did not identify any suspects or a motive behind the shooting.
They ask anyone with information to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device.
Tipsters can also contact the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-STOP (7868).
Other details were not provided.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.