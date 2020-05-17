Suspect accused of shooting EBRSO deputy fatally shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The suspect sought by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office after a deputy was shot Sunday morning has been fatally shot.
The suspect has not been identified.
Officials said they searched a wooded area off Hoo Shoo Too Road at Kendalwood Road near the Amite River for several hours for an armed gunman who shot a deputy during a chase.
EBRSO reported the incident began a little after 7 a.m. when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Suburban at Airline Highway and Pecue Lane because the driver appeared to be falling asleep while behind the wheel and swerving in the road.
EBRSO added the driver refused to stop and the deputy followed the vehicle to Hoo Shoo Too Road and during the “slow speed” pursuit, the suspect fired at the deputy through the back windshield of the SUV before crashing at the end of Kendalwood Road around 7:30 a.m.
Spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the deputy was grazed on his side by the suspect’s gunfire and has been released from the hospital. His name was not released.
According to EBRSO, the suspect fired more shots and ran into the woods. Deputies set up a perimeter in the area and searched by air, water, and ground. Homes along the perimeter of the search area were evacuated for safety and those families have been allowed back home.
