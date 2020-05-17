RPCC holds drive-thru pinning ceremony for nursing grads

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - An atypical pinning ceremony was held Saturday, May 17, for nursing graduates at the River Parishes Community College in Gonzales.
Two dozen practical nursing graduates were honored with a drive-through parade. Unfortunately, the wind prevented them from lighting their lamp, which is another tradition they had to stray away from this year.
Although the parade is not the way the institute typically celebrates its graduates, nursing home coordinator Keisha Moore said she wanted to do something to bring everyone together for the first time since the pandemic began.
She added that given the circumstances, the 2020 graduates may also have a non-traditional commencement, similar to the pinning ceremony. We’ll keep you posted.
