Phony text messages claim to be from Neighbors Federal Credit Union

(WAFB) - Neighbors Federal Credit Union is alerting its members about phony text messages circulating a part of a phishing scheme.
Neighbors representatives said the message claims the member’s bank card is locked and asks the member to provide sensitive, personal information to unlock the card.
That information includes online banking account passwords, pin numbers, and card numbers.
Representatives said anyone who receives one of the phony messages and has questions should contact the bank using one of the official phone numbers found on its website.
