List of 2020 tropical storm and hurricane names for Atlantic, Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) published this list of names that will be used as storm names for 2020.
- Arthur
- Bertha
- Cristobal
- Dolly
- Edouard
- Fay
- Gonzalo
- Hanna
- Isaias
- Josephine
- Kyle
- Laura
- Marco
- Nana
- Omar
- Paulette
- Rene
- Sally
- Teddy
- Vicky
- Wilfred
Tropical Depression No. 1 formed Saturday, May 16, off the coast of Florida and later that night strengthened to become Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm as the season approaches.
Names on the list alternate between male and female.
Names are reused every six years unless a particular storm is deemed to have been particularly destructive or deadly. Names from those storms are retired.
Some examples of names that have been retired include Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, Nate, Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Florence, and Michael.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1.
