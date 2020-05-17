FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on showers to end the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday won’t be a wash out so don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but you will have to dodge off and on thundershowers.
Rain activity will stay isolated to scattered in coverage for a majority of the day. Rain amounts look very manageable due to an influx of dry air being ingested by the approaching storm system. Expect rain amounts for most to be below 0.5″.
Monday will be dry and fairly comfortable with low humidity and below normal temperatures. The comfortable feel won’t last long as we see a return of moisture beginning Wednesday.
Temperatures will steadily climb through the work week and highs look to reach or approach 90° by the end of the week.
A slight rain chance will be in the forecast Tuesday through the Memorial Day holiday. These isolated to widely scattered thundershowers will be mostly during the afternoon hours each day.
With high temperatures forecast to be in the 90°s for the Memorial Day weekend it will be important to stay hydrated.
