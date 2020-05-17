FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice Monday then back to Summer feel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will arrive early Monday morning bringing drier and less humid air briefly to the local area.
Get outside and enjoy Monday because the nice weather doesn’t last long.
We expect lots of sunshine throughout the day with below normal temperatures and a nice dip in humidity levels.
Another front approaches from the north Tuesday and stalls across the northern part of the area Wednesday.
Tuesday will still be a decent weather day, although we will see a warming trend begin and a shower or two by afternoon.
This stalled front will serve as a focus for scattered showers and t-storms Wednesday into the Memorial Day weekend.
The front will begin to trap humidity and keep things warm and humid through the workweek.
By the holiday weekend, temperatures will climb into the low 90s.
Stay hydrated for any outdoor plans you may have for the Memorial Day weekend.
The front will begin to wash out and should allow Sunday and Monday of the holiday weekend to stay mainly dry.
Scattered t-showers return for the middle of next week as another storm system approaches.
