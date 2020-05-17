Fake online clinic and medical supply websites selling phony COVID-19 tests

(WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports there is no shortage of scammers hoping to cash in on the coronavirus pandemic by selling phony COVID-19 tests online.
“These tests can allegedly identify if you’ve been infected with coronavirus – even if you’ve already recovered. Some even promise results in 10 minutes," BBB wrote in an alert. "To get a test, all you need to do is complete a form or, in other versions, enter your credit card details.”
The BBB says many of these tests lack US Food and Drug Administration approval and do not give accurate results. In some cases, the buyer may never even receive an actual test kit.
The BBB offered the following tips for identifying these scams:
- Want a test? Talk to your doctor. If you want an antibody test, reach out to your healthcare provider. They can help you figure out if the test will be covered by insurance and where to find a legitimate clinic. If you don't have a primary care physician, check out the official website of your local health department for more information on testing availability.
- Do research before buying. Scammers put pressure on people to buy or commit without giving them time to do further research. Before you agree to anything, do some investigating. Research any claims the company makes. Start with searching the BBB website to see they are BBB Accredited, have good reviews, and if there are complaints or scam reports associated with their business name.
- Understand your options: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a detailed guide to testing for COVID-19. Understand the different tests available and what you need.
- Never share your personal information with strangers. Only make purchases and share your personal information with people and companies you know and trust.
Federal officials have also sent cease and desist letters to manufacturers who claim their products can cure COVID-19. View that information by clicking the link here.
Some scammers are even going as far as setting up physical locations that appear to be testing sites. Learn more about that scam by clicking the link here.
