Class of 2020 celebrates graduation with some adjustments; optimistic about the future

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The class of 2020 didn’t celebrate graduation with a typical graduation ceremony.
Graduates all over the country participated in virtual celebrations for their hard work.
“You would almost forget that you weren’t walking across the stage. They went above and beyond to host the virtual send-off ceremonies celebrated and loved,” said Shayla Reed.
Reed completed the MBA program at Southern University. Like many other college students, Reed was forced to make some big adjustments this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of the universities, not just Southern University, but LSU, Southeastern, I felt like the administration and academic affairs at those universities did a really good job at making the transition easier for us and as stress-free as possible,” said Reed.
“We’re in a situation that nobody expected so the fact that they acted so quickly in trying to communicate with us and trying to make sure that we know that they know that we worked hard for this moment, that means a lot for sure,” said Niyah Roberson.
Roberson also graduated from Southern University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
Roberson said she has a message of hope for her fellow 2020 graduates.
“You just have to know that you did your hard work, you did your part, and we made it this far. So, regardless if we walk across the stage right now or not, we worked hard to get here,” said Roberson.
Congratulations class of 2020 for overcoming some tough challenges and finishing strong.
