Assumption Parish issues high water advisory due to sightseers

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a high water advisory because of sightseers in areas creating wave wash.
Deputies reported many parts of the parish are now restricted to local resident traffic only but the sheriff’s office has been getting complaints of people from outside the area traveling the roads to look at the high water.
They added this additional traffic is creating unnecessary wave wash and causing property damage. They urge people to stay away if they do not live in those inundated areas.
APSO also issued a reminder that the entire parish is under a no wake zone order. Deputies are asking drivers to use only idle speed to avoid causing waves that can push water into people’s homes. They added damaging traffic control devices is a crime and anyone caught doing so will be arrested.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.