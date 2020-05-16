Southeastern holds virtual graduation to celebrate graduates

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern hosted a virtual celebration Saturday, May 16, in order to honor its spring 2020 graduates.
The university put together a virtual celebration to recognize about 1,100 graduates with messages from multiple speakers, including Robin Roberts, a Southeastern alumna and television host.
“Graduating college is a top 10 moment in most people’s lives,” said Southeastern President John L. Crain. “At Southeastern we do everything we can to put students first, and we wanted to take the moment to truly acknowledge this incredible time for these new graduates.”
Students were able to share and participate in the celebration remotely.
“The virtual commencement celebration experience was a complete surprise and an amazing tribute to 2020 grads like myself," said graduate Aubree Weldon of Baton Rouge. "From Southeastern’s very own Robin Roberts’ video of encouragement to the fun and spirited social media filters this is such a unique idea. Thank you to everyone who thought of us and wanted to give us our special moment to end the semester. This semester may not have ended the way we planned, but the commencement page was definitely a fun way to celebrate us as graduates of Southeastern Louisiana University!”
Spring graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail. Officials added they still want to have a face-to-face commencement for the graduates later this summer.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.