Southeastern holds virtual graduation to celebrate graduates

“The virtual commencement celebration experience was a complete surprise and an amazing tribute to 2020 grads like myself," said graduate Aubree Weldon of Baton Rouge. "From Southeastern’s very own Robin Roberts’ video of encouragement to the fun and spirited social media filters this is such a unique idea. Thank you to everyone who thought of us and wanted to give us our special moment to end the semester. This semester may not have ended the way we planned, but the commencement page was definitely a fun way to celebrate us as graduates of Southeastern Louisiana University!”