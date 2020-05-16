SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Tanner Hall

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s “Senior Spotlight” segment continued Friday, May 15 with an athlete from northern East Baton Rouge Parish.
Tanner Hall is a two-sport athlete at Zachary. He was a four-year starter for the school’s soccer and baseball teams.
This past season on the pitcher’s mound, he helped lead the Broncos to their first-ever playoff appearance.
He held a 3.5 GPA in the classroom and signed with Southern Miss to play baseball.
