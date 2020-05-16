SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Kolin Bilbrew

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another athlete was featured during WAFB’s “Senior Spotlight” segment on Friday, May 15.
Kolin Bilbrew lettered all four years at Episcopal in football and baseball.
He was a two-year starter in the Knights’ secondary and led the team this past fall with eight interceptions and added another six touchdowns on offense.
He maintained a 3.61 GPA and will be attending Southern University in the fall to major in civil engineering.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.