FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic flowing again on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic is flowing again after a major crash shut down I-10 for a couple hours.
The crash happened Saturday, may 15 at roughly 10 a.m. on I-10 West at Essen Lane. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and SUV.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating this crash. No additional information is available at this time.
