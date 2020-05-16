FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy weekend, but not a wash out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A line of showers and thunderstorms will be moving over the local area around lunchtime.
Expect one or two strong storms with gusty winds and small hail and clusters of heavy rain. The local area is under a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for flash flooding through the weekend.
Rains today and tomorrow have the potential of being proficient rain producers with localized spots picking up 1-2″ of rain in a matter of a couple hours. This could lead to some nuisance flooding of ditches, bayous, streams, and poorly drained roadways.
The good news is that the entire weekend won’t be wet. Make sure to pack the rain gear for whatever outdoor plans you may have though.
On Sunday a trough and weak cold front will be pushing through the area. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected late afternoon into the evening hours as the front moves through the local area.
Drier and slightly cooler air will work into Southeast Louisiana Monday. After Monday forecast confidence is pretty low as long range forecast models differ greatly on how the remainder of the week plays out.
For now the First Alert Storm Team forecast reflects a slight cool down with a slight daily mention for rain Tuesday through the end of the work week.
Be sure to check back with us in the coming days as forecast trends hopefully become better aligned.
By the Memorial Day weekend, temperatures will be on the way up with just a slight mention of showers in the forecast.
