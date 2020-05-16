FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on T-Showers Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Isolated to scattered showers and t-storms are expected through the day Sunday.
The brunt of the rain may actually arrive after dark Sunday evening as the main energy of the storm system passes overhead.
A cold front will push through the area bringing drier weather to the local area by sunrise Monday.
A few t-storms Sunday could be proficient rainmakers. Therefore the Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire local area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for flash flooding.
That means localized low-lying, poorly drained areas like bayous, ditches, streams, and roadways could see some standing water.
Rainfall totals Sunday will average between 0.5 and 1.5 inches.
Temperatures will trend a bit more comfortable for the first part of the workweek thanks to lower humidity.
It won’t take long for the humidity and heat to return though.
Temperatures will be climbing steadily into the Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the low 90s expected next Sunday and Monday.
A slight mention for rain will be in the forecast each day over the next 10 days.
No one particular day looks to be a washout and severe weather is not anticipated.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression One has formed off the coast of Florida.
TD 1 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Arthur.
Arthur is forecast to move along the East Coast possibly clipping Virginia as it makes a turn back out to sea after being absorbed by a trough and frontal boundary by the middle of the week. TD 1 poses no threat to South Louisiana.
