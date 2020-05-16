Beloved children’s character says congrats to 2020 graduates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Television puppeteer Noel MacNeal reprised the role of Bear from the famed children’s series Bear in the Big Blue House to say congratulations to graduates of the class of 2020.
MacNeal returned to performing as the beloved children’s character through short videos shared on his social media pages.
“You did it. You should be very proud of who you are and how far you’ve come,” the character says.
Millions of 2020 graduates across the globe have had their graduation ceremonies canceled. For some Louisiana graduates its another setback in their high school or college career that began with a devastating flood in 2016, just weeks into their freshman year.
Influencers have organized to help the class of 2020 celebrate.
Former President Barack Obama delivered a national commencement speech digitally for the graduating classes of 2020 from Historically Black Colleges and Universities across America around 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
He’ll deliver another address for high school graduates in a special called “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.”
The special will interrupt broadcasts on each American news network simultaneously at 8 p.m. ET.
It will also appear live on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Youtube.
Obama announced he’d deliver the address after a high school senior in Los Angeles, Lincoln Debenham, launched a social media campaign.
“I just heard how he talked and remembered that’s the leader… from when I was a kid, and I think everybody, or at least most people from 2020, can remember fondly as our role model and someone who really influenced us to be the people we are today,” Debenham told KCBS. “I just feel like maybe a message that inspires young people to just keep going and not give up, that might be good.”
Obama will also give a third commencement address with his wife, first lady Michelle Obama on June 6.
Former President Bill Clinton will also give an address on Friday, June 12, honoring graduating seniors.
