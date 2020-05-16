Baton Rouge shooting sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

Baton Rouge shooting sends 1 to hospital in critical condition
Police are investigating a shooting on Brownlee Street. (Source: WVUE)
By WAFB Staff | May 16, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT - Updated May 16 at 12:21 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in Baton Rouge that left one person critically injured Saturday, May 16.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported officers responded to Brownlee Street, which is near College Drive and I-10.

Emergency officials said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.