Baton Rouge shooting sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in Baton Rouge that left one person critically injured Saturday, May 16.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported officers responded to Brownlee Street, which is near College Drive and I-10.
Emergency officials said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No other details were available.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
