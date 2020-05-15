Woman killed in shooting on Linden Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed one woman in the 3300 block of Linden Street.
According to officials, Delence Bradford, 31, was found in her residence suffering from a gunshot wound around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15.
Officials say Bradford was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.
If anyone has any information related to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
