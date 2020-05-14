WAFB partners with ‘back to business’ Baton Rouge campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB is among three dozen media outlets partnering in a $250,000 campaign that will help get get the Capital Region “back to business.”
The multimedia campaign (print, TV, outdoor, radio, digital, and social media) will encourage the community to support local establishments, companies and artists. The campaign was created by MESH, a marketing and advertising agency.
“We’re all excited as a business community to get back to business, and this campaign is meant to simply promote that excitement while also reminding the Baton Rouge community to stay safe and healthy,” said MESH CEO Taylor Bennett. “There are 33 partners who have donated time, resources and media space for this effort. As always, our community pulls together through adversity, and we will come out stronger."
Including WAFB, the following partners are included in the campaign: 225 magazine, The Advocate, Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Central City News, Country Roads magazine, COX Business/COX Media, Cumulus Radio (includes Alt 92.3, Classic Hits 103.3, Q 106 dot 5, Max 94.1, Heaven 1460 AM), Ford Sound Design, FOX 44, Gatorworks, Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, Guaranty Media (includes Eagle 98.1, 100.7 the Tiger, 104.5 ESPN, Talk 107.3), iHeart Radio (includes WJBO, WFMF, WYNK, 96.1 the River), inRegister magazine, Lamar, LPB, MESH, NBC 33, Parents magazine, WAFB Channel 9, WBRZ-TV, The Weekly Press and WRKF 89.3.
Rolfe McCollister and Julio Melara, who publish Business Report, 225 and inRegister, contacted media owners and executives in town and invited them to join the effort. “We got 100 percent participation,” McCollister says. “Everyone gave an enthusiastic ‘yes.’ It was so impressive to see the Baton Rouge media and others come together to help. It speaks volumes about our community – and their generous spirit to support local businesses.”
The campaign website, backtobusinessBR.com, was created by Gatorworks. The site allows users to download a printable sign with the logo that can be displayed in a store, office or home window so the entire community can join the campaign. The hashtag #b2bBR can also be used to tag local business promotions and involvement in the campaign.
The campaign will continue in stages through July.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.