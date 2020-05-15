500th coronavirus patient leaves Baton Rouge General Mid-City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Healthcare workers are celebrating at Baton Rouge General’s Mid-City location because every time a COVID patient is released, they hold an “I Will Survive” code disco.
When Beverly McCray rolled out the doors Friday, May 15, she marked the 500th COVID survivor to leave BRG Mid-City and the staff sent her off in grand fashion.
“I think it’s as big for us as it is for the patient; I really do,” said Courtney Donatto, McCray’s nurse. “Even the ancillary staff and everyone that’s down here, to be down here and see the excitement on the faces of the patients and see the excitement for us. It’s wonderful. It’s just as rewarding for all of us.”
McCray was reunited with her family after more than two weeks isolated in the hospital. Her first order of business was to get lunch from Picadilly.
