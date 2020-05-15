Phase 1 of Reopening Louisiana: Patron fights back tears saying how much she has missed eating inside a restaurant

They made the decision to shut down after realizing it wasn’t worth it to stay open for carryout orders only. Today (May 15) is a grand opening of sorts, the third one actually if you count when they opened in 2010 and again after the 2016 flood. This time though, things look different. Before, the restaurant had two bars and could hold 288 people. But now, it’s down to a maximum capacity of 72 people. They have to follow the 25% occupancy guidelines laid out by the governor.