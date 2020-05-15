OMV to start offering limited services at 11 locations statewide May 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting Monday, May 18, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) will start providing some services to residents at 11 locations across the state.
Those limited services include:
- Issuance/renewal of driver’s license and/or ID cards
- Ordering duplicate title
- Renewing vehicle registration
- Title transfers
Residents who are able should continue to use the OMV’s website here for available online services like driver’s license renewal, ID card renewal, official driving records, and duplicate registrations. Residents should also check the OMV’s website for any flags, blocks, suspensions, or disqualifications on their driver’s license before obtaining any new services. Flags musts cleared before new services can be offered.
These limited services as described above will begin Monday, May 18 at the following locations:
- Alexandria
- Baton Rouge - Independence Boulevard
- Harvey
- Houma
- Lafayette
- Lake Charles
- Livingston
- Mandeville
- Monroe
- New Orleans - Veterans Highway
- Shreveport
Residents are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing while at the OMV. Also, all offices will be complying with the 25% occupancy capacity during Phase 1 of reopening, which is expected to last at least until June 5.
Reinstatements will only be provided over the phone, by mail, of at a Public Tag Agency. Those seeking reinstatements must use one of the following options:
OMV Call Center
- 225-925-6146 – Option #3 (call center is already open to provide assistance)
OMV Mail Center
- P.O. Box 64886
- Baton Rouge, LA 70896
Residents should contact their local PTA to ensure they can provide the reinstatement service needed.
Click here for more information from the OMV.
