MISSING: Baker teen last seen May 11

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a teenager last seen Monday, May 11.
According to the Baker Police Department, Amber Sibley, 16, was last seen just after midnight at her home on Twin Oaks Drive in Baker on Monday.
Sibley is described as being 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police are not sure how she traveled away from the home or where she may be headed.
If you have seen her or have any information that may lead to her discovery, please contact Detectives Captain K, Miller at 225-317-2532 or Seargent B. Holiday at 225-337-1314.
