Mayor Broome announces reopening of city-parish buildings

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Friday, May 15 that all city-parish buildings will be open to the public Wednesday, May 20 with strict protective and physical distancing guidelines.
Upon entry to any city-parish building, screenings will be conducted. Also, face coverings or masks will be required to enter.
City-parish agencies and constitutionally held offices will open with limitations, on a case by case basis.
Confirmed reopening dates are listed below:
May 18: Baton Rouge City Court, (the public is still encouraged to utilize online and phone services) 19th Judicial District Court (for emergency matters only), Clerk of Court, 19th JDC courthouse
The following BREC facilities will be open beginning May 18:
- Baton Rouge Zoo (members-only opening May 18 through 20 and open to the public May 21)
- Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center trails
- Dog parks
- Magnolia Mound grounds
- Public restrooms in community parks
- Recreation centers in community parks
- Tennis centers
- Neighborhood practice fields for individual or same household activities with groups under ten people
- Trails and green spaces will remain open as they have throughout the pandemic; golf courses will also remain open
May 20: Clerk of Court, City Hall, Assessor’s Office, East Baton Rouge District Attorney, East Baton Rouge Public Defender, East Baton Rouge Parish Library (pick up only), Registrar of Voters
May 26: East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (public is still encouraged to utilize online and phone services)
Any residents with questions or concerns can call 225-389-3000 or visit http://www.brla.gov.
