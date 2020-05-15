More than 4k diplomas awarded at LSU virtual graduation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 4,000 spring graduates were honored Friday, May 15 during LSU’s virtual graduation celebration.
The virtual graduation awarded 4,347 degrees and took place on LSU’s Facebook page. Following the ceremony, the names of the each of the graduates was displayed on Tiger Stadium’s scoreboards.
“Your calmness, your optimism, your resiliency in a time of crisis is commendable, and it is a testament to your true strength of character,” Interim President Tom Galligan said. “While this certainly was not the way any of us had expected your final semester to unfold, this experience, and more importantly, the way you handled it, will serve you well as you now venture out into the world to make your mark.”
LSU’s virtual graduation featured a “Year in Review” video, Grammy winner and Louisiana-native, Lauren Daigle, singing the National Anthem, and world-renowned opera star and LSU alumna, Lisette Oropesa, singing the LSU Alma Mater.
The spring graduating class was represented by 60 Louisiana parishes, 49 U.S. states, and 88 foreign countries.
Women made up 57.33% of the class, and men made up 42.67%. The oldest graduate is 59, and the youngest is 19.
“You are a unique class, and you forever will be that unique class that graduated in this extraordinary time,” Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner said. “We will always remember the contributions you’ve made to our university, and we want you to come back and visit us many, many times.”
Of the 4,347 total graduates, 3,353 students received their bachelor’s degrees, 708 received master’s degrees, 57 received education specialist or graduate certificates, 107 received a PhD, 12 received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree, 88 received Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, and 22 received a post-bachelorette certificate. Also, there were 27 degrees awarded to LSU employees.
“Class of 2020 will forever designate you as a graduate who is fierce and resilient, and who persists despite floods or pandemics,” Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie said. “While I won’t be able to deliver your diploma to you in-person, or to shake your hand, or to cheer with your family, just know that my excitement over your achievement could not be greater, even if it’s virtual.”
There were also 51 student athletes that were honored during a virtual The Tribute event Thursday, May 14.
All spring graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.