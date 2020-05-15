Louisiana Warriors Unleashed hosting Virtual Warrior Dash to raise money for veterans, first responders in need of service dogs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The non-profit organization, Louisiana Warriors Unleashed, is hosting a Virtual Warrior Dash to raise money for veterans, first responders in need of service dogs.
You can participate in the virtual dash by biking, walking, or running 1 mile, a 5K, a 10K, 13.1 miles, 26.2 miles, or any distance that works for you during the month of May.
Organizers say you can even complete your mileage indoors on a treadmill or walking circles in and around your house. However, organizers ask you to follow all local guidelines and regulations for exercise activity in your area, including proper social distancing of at least 6 feet.
Each participant will receive a Warrior Dash medal and those who also register their pet to participate will receive the additional bone and paw add-on mini medal that attaches below the main medal.
Participants can donate to the organization while signing up for the virtual dash. Organizers with Louisiana Warriors Unleashed say 30% of the proceeds will be donated to the Baton Rouge General Foundation, which supports the unsung medical heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can register for the event by clicking here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.