Livingston Parish Public Schools offers virtual summer enrichment program

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Public Schools announced Friday, May 15 that the district will offer its students a virtual summer enrichment program to better prepare them for the next level of instruction they will receive in the upcoming school year.
The program will be held from May 26 to June 17. It will cover math and English/language arts. It is open to students currently in Kindergarten through 8th grade and will serve as a pilot effort for the district to better prepare for continuous remote learning that may be necessary in the coming school year.
Virtual instruction will be offered for an hour and 30 minutes each weekday, per subject. Students will not go to a campus during the 17-day instruction period. Students may sign up for instruction in both subject areas but they are asked to commit to being in attendance at least 15 days in each.
A letter about the program has been mailed to the parents of about 2,600 students who qualify for enrichment.
This is the first time the district has offered this type of enrichment instruction over the summer, according to Superintendent Joe Murphy. Officials said the new program was funded through money received from the federal government’s COVID-19 relief package.
Anyone interested in the program or those needing more information about the benefits of the program can contact the principal at their school or call Kelly LaBauve, supervisor of instruction, at the central office at 225-686-4294.
