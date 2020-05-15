Livingston Parish closes all waterways

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish is closing all waterways to recreational traffic, officials announced Friday, May 15.
The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) said the closures will begin at 6 p.m.
The closures were announced due to rising water caused by recent rain events and the increase of debris in the waterways, as well as continued southeast winds and upcoming expected rain events.
The closures will remain in effect until further notice.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.