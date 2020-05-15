LHSAA announces date for summer workouts to begin

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coronavirus pandemic has created very fluid situations in the sports world where one day the plan can be one thing but then totally change for precaution and safety reasons.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) had planned to have its summer rules go into effect May 17 but voted unanimously Wednesday, May 13 to push it back.
Monday, June 8 is now the target date when summer workouts can begin. The timeline is in alignment with the Phase 2 re-opening timeline set forth by Gov. John Bel Edwards. It would allow groups of 25, including coaches, to convene.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said one of the main reasons for this decision is so all schools can have more time to implement sanitation protocols and infrastructure.
The spring sports season was originally postponed on March 16 and then cancelled for the remainder of the season on April 9.
