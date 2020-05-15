FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms expected over the weekend; cool front rolls in Mon.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday afternoon rains were not nearly as widespread as we had feared. That was certainly a welcomed turn of weather events as the dry-out was beneficial and also allowed waterways to drain after Thursday’s regional deluges. The Storm Team is not anticipating a rain-free Friday evening, but rains in the viewing area should be reasonably limited.
Without question, the forecast models have had a terrible time over the last few days in terms of anticipating regional rainfall. Admittedly, that has the Storm Team a little skittish with regard to the forecast over the next few days.
Plan for scattered showers and a few storms Saturday. Set rain chances at 30% to 40% for the day with most of that rain coming during the afternoon. Saturday starts out muggy and under the clouds, but mostly dry with daybreak temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70° for the capital area. Saturday afternoon highs will reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Even if we do see rain Saturday, most neighborhoods can expect well under 1” for the day.
Sunday looks wetter, with showers and thunderstorms likely for most of the area. We will need to keep an eye out for locally heavy downpours through Sunday afternoon and into the early evening that could produce some localized flooding, although nothing like what we saw Thursday. Highs Sunday will be around 80° to the lower 80s.
The Storm Team is still expecting a cool front to track from northwest to southeast through the state Monday, so plan for scattered to numerous showers and storms through the day. Models continue to show some timing differences, but we expect the front to move over the Gulf late Monday or early Tuesday. Once the front clears the coast, we shift from the recent muggy, rainy, and cloudy pattern to a run of mild late May days with abundant sunshine and much lower humidity.
Morning minimums from Tuesday through Thursday (May 19 through 21) will dip close to 60°. Afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 80° to the low 80s, with highs in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the work week.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is confident that Invest 90L, currently located over the Florida Straits, will become a tropical or subtropical system (a depression or storm) within the next two days. It will be named Arthur if and when it reaches storm strength. While it gets close, virtually all of the available forecast guidance keeps the system off the U.S. East Coast and over open water while shooting the gap between the Carolinas and Bermuda.
