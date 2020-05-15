FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms expected over the weekend; cool front rolls in Mon.

Plan for scattered showers and a few storms Saturday. Set rain chances at 30% to 40% for the day with most of that rain coming during the afternoon. Saturday starts out muggy and under the clouds, but mostly dry with daybreak temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70° for the capital area. Saturday afternoon highs will reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Even if we do see rain Saturday, most neighborhoods can expect well under 1” for the day.