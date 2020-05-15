FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Marginal risk for severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After extremely heavy rainfall yesterday for some, First Alert Doppler is not as active this morning – at least in our immediate area.
Rain and storms are continuing across the coastal parishes where flood advisories have been issued. Otherwise, more wet weather is forecast for later today.
We’re not expecting a repeat of yesterday, but the Storm Prediction Center has now placed the majority of SE LA and SW MS under a “low-end risk” for severe today – a 60% coverage of rain/storms and a high of 82°.
Overnight, a few scattered showers, a low of 69°.
Tomorrow, a bit of a reprieve from the rain – only 30% coverage but more rain on the way Sunday – 60% coverage, highs this weekend in the low/mid 80°s.
