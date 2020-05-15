The Fifth Season: WAFB’s hurricane special to air Monday, June 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB weather team’s 30-minute special previewing the 2020 hurricane season will air on Monday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Although we are generally well aware of the potential damage a hurricane can cause, this year we have an unprecedented challenge due to COVID-19. How will the health crisis impact a potential evacuation? This question and much more will be addressed in the special.
You can watch the special on a Smart TV, or on the WAFB First Alert Weather App and on the 9News mobile app.
