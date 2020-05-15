EBR libraries remain closed for Phase 1 but offer additional services

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Libraries in East Baton Rouge Parish will remain closed during Phase 1, but starting Monday, May 18, they will be providing more services.
Officials said telephone assistance will be expanded to all 14 locations Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
They added people can call the library to reserve new books and A/V materials for pickup, get assistance with accessing library databases, talk to staff for reader’s advisory service, discuss their accounts, obtain a computer-use-only card if needed, and more.
“Libraries serve a broad range of needs in our community," said Director Spencer Watts. “Although we are providing service through digital avenues, we are eager to reopen our libraries and provide a broader range of services.”
Wi-Fi will still be available outside all 14 locations from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily and the Digital Library is always open at www.ebrpl.com.
The “Call Ahead / Pick Up Service” will resume starting Wednesday, May 20. People will be allowed to reserve new materials online or over the phone and check them out via the Drive Through/Pick Up windows at the Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. or the Fairwood Branch at 12910 Old Hammond Hwy or via lobby pickup service at other locations during business hours.
Officials said due dates for all currently checked out library materials will be extended until Tuesday, June 30. They will begin accepting the return of Library materials at all locations through each location’s exterior return. For the safety of the community and staff members, returned materials will be quarantined and/or disinfected before being put back into circulation.
