Ascension Parish announces sandbag locations as more rain possible

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced sandbags are being made available ahead of the potential for more rain.
The sandbags are available at Jackie Robinson Park in Geismar, Stevens Park in St Amant, Fire District 1 on Airline Highway in Gonzales, and the old parish barn on Church Street in Donaldsonville.
According to the National Weather Service, parts of Ascension Parish received six inches of rain in just a few hours Thursday, May 14.
Cointment cautioned that more rain is expected Friday, May 15 and over the weekend. He said water levels in all of the waterways and drainage system are down and continue to be pumped out but also urged people to take precautions.
He added residents can help by raking and clearing their culverts and ditches.
