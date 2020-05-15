After a night of heavy rains, Northshore and St. Charles Parish residents are left to deal with flooding

Residents in Madisonville are left to deal with flooding after severe weather moved through the Northshore overnight. (Source: Tess Richards)
May 14, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 9:54 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Parts of the Northshore and St. Charles Parish saw flooding overnight as heavy rains moved through the viewing area.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported having to rescue residents from flooded homes and vehicles in the Madisonville area along the Highway 1077 corridor.

Our deputies are actively rescuing residents from flooded homes and vehicles in the Madisonville area and along the Hwy...

Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Residents in Bedico and Goodbee continued to deal with flooding Friday morning as the rain moved out of the area.

In St. Charles Parish, viewers reported flooding in their homes Thursday night. Some drivers also became stranded when some roads became too flooded to drive through.

