After a night of heavy rains, Northshore and St. Charles Parish residents are left to deal with flooding

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Parts of the Northshore and St. Charles Parish saw flooding overnight as heavy rains moved through the viewing area.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported having to rescue residents from flooded homes and vehicles in the Madisonville area along the Highway 1077 corridor.
Residents in Bedico and Goodbee continued to deal with flooding Friday morning as the rain moved out of the area.
In St. Charles Parish, viewers reported flooding in their homes Thursday night. Some drivers also became stranded when some roads became too flooded to drive through.
We have received many viewer submitted photos and videos of flooding across the area. If you would like to submit photos and videos, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.