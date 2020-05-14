Tip-over, entrapment possible with certain chests sold through Wayfair, Amazon

(WAFB) - Purchasers of Hodedah brand HI4DR 4-drawer chests that are beech, mahogany, chocolate, cherry, white, or black in color should not allow children near them unsupervised.
The chests, if not anchored to the wall correctly, can tip over and entrap children.
That can lead to serious injury or death.
About 26,500 of the chests were sold on about a dozen popular websites including, Amazon, Wayfair, Homesquare, and Walmart.
They were sold between July 2017 through April 2020.
Hodedah is offering to provide a free repair kit to families. The coronavirus pandemic may delay the arrival of that kit, however.
Hodedah is also offering packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to the company for a full refund and discard the rest of the dresser.
Purchasers are advised to continue storing the chests in areas kids cannot access.
Contact Hodedah by calling 855-463-3324.
