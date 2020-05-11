Thursday, May 14: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By WAFB Staff | May 14, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 11:53 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, May 14, at 11:53 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 33,489 positive cases
  • 2,351 deaths
  • 1,193 patients in hospitals
  • 140 patients on ventilators
  • 22,608 recovered

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told The Advocate newspaper Thursday, May 14 609 of the 827 new cases reported Thursday were from a large laboratory that just started reporting cases.

Edwards told the newspaper during a live virtual town hall Thursday some of the coronavirus cases from that lab date back to March.

