Thursday, May 14: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, May 14, at 11:53 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 33,489 positive cases
- 2,351 deaths
- 1,193 patients in hospitals
- 140 patients on ventilators
- 22,608 recovered
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told The Advocate newspaper Thursday, May 14 609 of the 827 new cases reported Thursday were from a large laboratory that just started reporting cases.
Edwards told the newspaper during a live virtual town hall Thursday some of the coronavirus cases from that lab date back to March.
